Two New Matches Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced two new bouts for this weekend’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Wednesday that Kris Statlander will face The Bunny, while Matt Sydal will rematch Dante Martin from their bout on AEW Dark earlier this month.
Dynamite airs in a special Saturday timeslot this week before finally returning to Wednesdays on June 30th. The updated lineup is:
* AEW Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy
* Hangman Adam Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
* The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander
* Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin
