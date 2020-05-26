Two New Matches Set For Next Week’s Raw

WWE has announced two more matches for next week’s Raw, including a US Title match. WWE announced on Tuesday that Apollo Crews will defend his newly-won title against an opponent to be named, while Charlotte Flair and Asuka will battle in a non-title match of champions.

The two announcements read:

United States Champion Apollo Crews to defend against an opponent of his choice next Monday on Raw

Newly crowned United States Champion Apollo Crews is not going to be taking a breather after winning the title. Next week on Raw, Crews will defend his title against an opponent of his choosing.

Who will Crews select? Will they play spoiler for the new champion? Find out on Raw, next Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka takes on NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair next Monday on Raw

There will be a Champion vs. Champion Match next Monday on Raw, as Raw Women’s Champion Asuka battles NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

The two Superstars are no strangers to each other, as The Queen once brought Asuka’s vaunted undefeated streak to an end at WrestleMania 34. What will happen when these longtime foes write the latest chapter of their rivalry? Find out on Raw, next Monday at 8/7 C on USA!