Two New Matches Set For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II

– WWE has announced two new matches for next month’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. Following this week’s NXT UK episode, the company officially set Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis and Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin for the show.

You can check out the updated card below for the show, which takes place on January 14th in Blackpool, England and airs on the WWE Network.

* WWE UK Championship Match: Joe Coffey vs. WALTER

* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray

* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Imperium vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Gallus

* Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin

* Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis