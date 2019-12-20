wrestling / News
Two New Matches Set For NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II
December 19, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced two new matches for next month’s NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool II. Following this week’s NXT UK episode, the company officially set Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis and Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin for the show.
You can check out the updated card below for the show, which takes place on January 14th in Blackpool, England and airs on the WWE Network.
* WWE UK Championship Match: Joe Coffey vs. WALTER
* NXT UK Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Piper Niven vs. Kay Lee Ray
* NXT UK Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Imperium vs. Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews vs. Gallus
* Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin
* Trent Seven vs. Eddie Dennis
More Trending Stories
- Oney Lorcan Recalls WWE Debut, Claims He ‘Walked in on Chris Jericho Takin’ a Dump’
- Vince Russo Discusses What Vince McMahon Said To Him That Led To Him Leaving WWE & Going to WCW, How They Changed His Plan to Have Chris Jericho Beat The Rock
- Vince Russo Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Want Steve Austin To Speak, Didn’t Get the Austin 3:16 Promo
- Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Should Be Worried About Their Viewership Decline