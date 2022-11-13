wrestling / News
Two New Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a couple of new matches for this week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley, as well as Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad, for Tuesday’s show.
The updated lineup is:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre
* Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh
* Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley
& Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad
* Indus Sher in action
* Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes contract signing
* SCRYPTS debuts
Get ready for some tag team action this Tuesday on #WWENXT!#JoshBriggs & @BrooksJensenWWE take on @RipFowlerWWE & @Jagger_WWE of #Schism. Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/OTGOgAdbke
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 13, 2022
Who will ascend in the #WWENXT Women's Division this Tuesday when @indi_hartwell takes on @TatumPaxley? pic.twitter.com/PTFFTRcVdw
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 13, 2022
