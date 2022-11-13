Two New Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced a couple of new matches for this week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley, as well as Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad, for Tuesday’s show.

The updated lineup is:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre

* Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh

* Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley

& Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad

* Indus Sher in action

* Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes contract signing

* SCRYPTS debuts