Two New Matches Set For This Week’s WWE NXT

November 13, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a couple of new matches for this week’s episode of NXT. The company has announced Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley, as well as Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad, for Tuesday’s show.

The updated lineup is:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Von Wagner
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose (c) vs. Alba Fyre
* Apollo Crews vs. JD McDonagh
* Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley
& Briggs & Jensen vs. The Dyad
* Indus Sher in action
* Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes contract signing
* SCRYPTS debuts

