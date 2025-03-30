Two New Matches Set For This Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a couple of tag team matches for tomorrow’s episode of Raw in London. Adam Pearce announced in a video that the New Day will compete on tomorrow’s show while Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor will battle Bron Breakker and Penta.

The updated card for the show, which airs at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT on Netflix, is:

* Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley

* Jimmy Uso vs. Gunther

* Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs Bron Breakker & Penta

* New Day vs. TBA

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles