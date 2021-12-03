Two New Matches Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has two new bouts set for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Cesaro vs. Sheamus and King Woods vs. Jey Uso will take place on tonight’s show.

Previously announced was Brock Lesnar’s return to the brand for the first time since his suspension was lifted last week. You can see the preview for the show below:

What will happen when Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown this Friday?

In the wake of the stunning announcement by Kayla Braxton last week that Brock Lesnar’s suspension has been lifted, what will The Beast have in store when he is once again unleashed upon SmackDown?

What will his return mean for Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline’s control over the blue brand? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

Friendships are thrown out the window as Cesaro and Sheamus collide

The Bar has been broken between former tag team partners Sheamus and Cesaro.

The Swiss Cyborg spoiled the debut of his “replacement” Ridge Holland last week as Sheamus watched from the announcer’s table. Now the Celtic Warrior looks to even the score against his old companion and show his new partner how it’s done.

The two longtime friends and rivals know each other well, so who will find the edge to victory? Tune in to Friday Night Smackdown at 8/7 C on Fox to find out!

King Woods challenges Jey Uso to one-on-one showdown

King Woods has not forgotten the destruction caused by The Bloodline, but the crown is only a symbol and not what makes a king. He is still the liege lord of SmackDown and he will prove it at the expense of Jey Uso as King Woods challenges one half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions in singles competition.

King Woods has taken up arms against The Bloodline for the reign of the blue brand, coming to blows with both The Usos and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. After vanquishing Jimmy Uso, King Woods forced him to kneel before the king, but before Jimmy could bend the knee, “The Head of the Table” stepped in to unleash his wrath on King Woods.

Will Jey Uso be able to do what his brother could not, or will King Woods make it two-for-two on the tag team champs? Catch all the action tonight on SmackDown at 8/7 C on Fox.