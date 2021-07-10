wrestling / News
Two New Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two new matches, including a rematch between Bobby Lashley and Xavier Woods, for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced during this week’s episode of Smackdown that Woods and Lashley will go one-on-one on Monday, which is a rematch they were originally set to have on this week’s show before it was turned into a tag team match also including Kofi Kingston and MVP.
In addition, Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Asuka, and Nikki Cross (aka Nikki ASH) — all of whom have qualified for Money in the Bank — will face off on a Fatal Four-Way match.
You can see the update lineup for Monday’s show below:
* WWE United States Championship Match: Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: John Morrison vs. Ricochet
* Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods
* Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Nikki ASH vs. Asuka
* Erik vs. Omos
* AJ Styles vs. Ivar
