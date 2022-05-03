wrestling / News
Two New Matches Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Two new bouts have been announced for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Monday that Steve Maclin, who just got a match against Chris Sabin at this weekend’s Under Siege Impact! Plus event, will take on Tomohiro Ishii on Thursday’s show. In addition, Rich Swann and Willie Mack will face the Bullet Club team of Chris Bey and Jay White.
You can see the updated lineup below for Thursday’s show, which airs on AXS TV:
* Monster’s Ball: JONAH vs. PCO
* X Division Championship Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. Rocky Romero
* Tables Match: Brian Myers vs. W. Morrissey
* Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin
* Willie Mack & Rich Swann vs. Chris Bey & Jay White
This Thursday 8/7 on an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV!@SteveMaclin vs Tomohiro Ishii#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/c45CB9lT8Y
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 2, 2022
This Thursday 8/7 on an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV!@GottaGetSwann/@Willie_Mack vs Bullet Club (@JayWhiteNZ & @DashingChrisBey)#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/xLLQqHF7MF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 2, 2022
