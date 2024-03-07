wrestling / News
Two New Matchups Announced for TNA Sacrifice 2024
– TNA Wrestling confirmed two new matches for Sacrifice today. PCO will face Kon in a No Disqualification match. Also set for the card, Knockout Tag Team Champions MK Ultra defend their titls against Dani Luna and Jody Threat. Here’s the full announcement:
Sacrifice: PCO & Kon Wage War With No Disqualifications, Luna & Threat Look to Dethrone MK Ultra
Two must-see matchups have been added to the loaded card for Sacrifice LIVE THIS FRIDAY, March 8th at 8pm ET on TNA+, YouTube for Ultimate Insiders and TrillerTV from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. Tickets are available now at Eventbrite.com.
At No Surrender, the hatred between PCO and Kon could not be contained after their match erupted into an all-out brawl, resulting in Kon’s disqualification. Kon would handcuff PCO to the entrance tunnel and deliver a vicious beatdown to the French-Canadian Frankenstein. Less than one week later on iMPACT!, PCO exacted a measure of revenge when he attacked Kon on the set of Sound Check. In an attempt for these two monsters to settle their differences, PCO will battle Kon in a No Disqualifications match at Sacrifice. Brace yourself for absolute chaos.
Dani Luna and Jody Threat have had the number of the reigning Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, MK Ultra. It all started a few weeks ago when Luna scored what many considered to be an upset victory over Killer Kelly. Then, Threat continued her team’s momentum when she also defeated Kelly on Xplosion. With two wins over one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Dani Luna and Jody Threat have earned themselves a golden opportunity at Sacrifice. But can the surging duo win TNA gold for the first time in their careers? Or will MK Ultra assert their dominance once again?
TNA Sacrifice will be held on Friday, March 8 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. It will air live on TNA+. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship: Moose (c) vs. Eric Young
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards
* TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championships: MK Ultra (c) vs. Dani Luna & Jody Threat
* No DQ Match: PCO vs. Kon
* Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander
* Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin
* Mustafa Ali & Good Hands vs. Chris Sabin, KUSHIDA, & Kevin Knight
