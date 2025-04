Two New Segments Announced For Tonight’s AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced two more segments for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT and MAX. Both Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm are expected to speak on tonight’s broadcast. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Athena vs. Harley Cameron

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Jamie Hayter vs. Billie Starkz

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal: Brody King vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Anthony Bowens vs. Blake Christian

* Megan Bayne vs. TBD

* We’ll hear from FTR

* We’ll hear from Mercedes Mone

* Toni Storm addresses the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament

