Two New Title Matches Set For NJPW Dominion

NJPW has added a couple of championship matches for this month’s big Dominion show. The company has announced that in addition to Tetsuya Naito defending both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles against the New Japan Cup winner, we will also see Shingo Takagi defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against SHO. In addition, Taichi and Zack Sabre Jr. will challenge Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Tag Team Championships.

The full announcement is below for the show, which takes place on July 12th and air on New Japan World: