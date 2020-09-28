wrestling / News
Two-Night WWE Draft To Take Place Next Month
September 27, 2020 | Posted by
The 2020 WWE Draft will take place over two nights early next month. WWE announced during Clash of Champions that the two-night 2020 WWE Draft will begin on SmackDown on October 9th on FOX and continue on Raw on October 12th on USA Network.
You can see a video of the announcement below:
