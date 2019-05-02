Two Possible Cities Rumored For Next NXT Takeover

As we reported yesterday, the next NXT Takeover has been announced for June 1. This is a change from the previously announced June 8 event, which would have taken place in San Jose. The change was made due to WWE’s announced show in Saudi Arabia on June 7.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, two locations discussed for the next Takeover event include Bridgeport, CT and Atlanta. Triple H will reveal more details this Monday on Twitter.