Two Raw Matches Announced For WrestleMania

WWE has announced two new matches for WrestleMania, and they are both on the Raw side. The company announced on Monday that Bobby Lashley will take on Aleister Black in a match currently dated for Saturday, while the Street Profits will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against Angel Garza and Andrade. That match also lists Saturday as its date.

The previews for each match are below:

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Two Superstars looking for a fight. A rivalry nobody saw coming. And one stage big enough to host it. In one of the most intriguing matchups of WrestleMania season, Aleister Black will go one-on-one with Bobby Lashley at this year’s history-making edition of The Showcase of the Immortals. While the two have had little to no interaction of late, they make perfect sense as opponents. Black has made it clear in recent weeks that he’s no longer willing to wait for fights to come to him, opting to seek out matches with anyone on Raw who’s unwise enough to take them. Likewise, Lashley has reintroduced himself in a major way, transforming from wife-stealing Casanova to human wrecking machine in a matter of weeks as a way to bulldoze his way back into title contention. In other words, this match is a classic case of two people looking to make a statement, with each suddenly the other’s biggest roadblock to the next level. And now, like the classic math problem, these two trains are on a collision course, with WrestleMania as the shared destination. Sometimes, it’s just that simple.