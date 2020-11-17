Two Raw Names Replaced In Women’s Survivor Series Match

WWE has made a change to the women’s Team Raw for Survivor Series, pulling Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke from the match. On tonight’s show, WWE ran an angle with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler attacking Rose while Brooke was attacked by Reckoning backstage a little bit later.

Adam Pearce announced that Brooke and Rose aren’t medically cleared to compete and are being replaced by Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. That means that the women’s Team Raw will consist of Jax, Baszler, Lana, Royce, and Evans to take on Team Smackdown of Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and two stars yet to be named.

We’ll have a fully updated line-up for Survivor Series after Raw finishes up.