wrestling / News
Two Raw Names Replaced In Women’s Survivor Series Match
WWE has made a change to the women’s Team Raw for Survivor Series, pulling Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke from the match. On tonight’s show, WWE ran an angle with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler attacking Rose while Brooke was attacked by Reckoning backstage a little bit later.
Adam Pearce announced that Brooke and Rose aren’t medically cleared to compete and are being replaced by Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. That means that the women’s Team Raw will consist of Jax, Baszler, Lana, Royce, and Evans to take on Team Smackdown of Bianca Belair, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, and two stars yet to be named.
We’ll have a fully updated line-up for Survivor Series after Raw finishes up.
.@ReckoningRTRBTN just laid out @DanaBrookeWWE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/4lC9kYpB9X
— WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- SAG-AFTRA President Plans To Reach Out To Wrestlers About Joining SAG
- Alexa Bliss On What Vince McMahon Told Her Amid Her Concussions, WWE Taking Care of Talent, Working With Bray Wyatt
- Paige On Not Speaking Out About Alberto El Patron Abusing Her, the Escalation of Domestic Violence
- Aleister Black Rumored to Have Been Denied Request to Go to NXT