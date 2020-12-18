Two Rematches Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

WWE is set for a couple of rematches to take place on tonight’s episode of 205 Live. The company has announced that Jake Atlas will face Tony Nese, and that Bollywood Boyz and Ever-Rise will do battle as well.

The announcement reads:

Atlas and Nese, Ever-Rise and Bollywood Boyz to clash in heated rematches tonight on 205 Live

Two high-octane rematches will highlight the can’t-miss action tonight on 205 Live!

Jake Atlas and Tony Nese will renew acquaintances in a one-on-one bout. Atlas took down the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion with an impressive singles victory two weeks ago on NXT, but The Premier Athlete has refused to take the loss lying down, requesting this rematch on what he considers his home turf as a 205 Live original. Can Nese get back in the win column, or will Atlas continue his meteoric rise through the Cruiserweight division?

Additionally, Ever-Rise and The Bollywood Boyz will battle in a rubber match. After Samir & Sunil Singh defeated Chase Parker & Matt Martel in a tag team bout last month, Ever-Rise emerged victorious when they met again two weeks ago, scoring a pinfall after hitting the French Connection. Ever-Rise have tangled with some of NXT’s top tandems in recent weeks, standing toe to toe with The Grizzled Young Veterans and Imperium. Will that competition pay off with another triumph over Samir & Sunil, or can The Bollywood Boyz snap their recent losing streak?

Catch these two exciting matchups tonight on 205 Live, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network at 10/9 C!

Fightful will have live coverage beginning at 10 p.m. Eastern following WWE SmackDown