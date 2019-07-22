wrestling / News

WWE News: Two Replays Of RAW Set To Air This Week, New Battle of the Brands Video, Drake Maverick Has Still Not Consummated His Marriage

July 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Raw Reunion

– USA Network will air two replays of this week’s RAW Reunion, including tonight at 11:45 PM ET and 5 PM ET on Tuesday.

– The latest video from UpUpDownDown is a new Battle of the Brands in Smackdown vs. RAW 2006, featuring Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze.

– Drake Maverick still hasn’t consummated his marriage, in case you were wondering about the status of his love life. He spent his weekend wearing a banana suit and failing to win the 24/7 title from R-Truth.

