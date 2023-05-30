First Two Seasons Of Biography: WWE Legends Coming to Paramount+ In Canada

The first two seasons of Biography: WWE Legends will be arriving on Paramount+ in Canada at the end of next month. PWInsider reports that the first two seasons will release on June 30th on the platform.

The two seasons feature episodes on Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, The Ultimate Warrior, Mick Foley, Bret Hart, Wrestlemania I, Rey Mysterio, Edge, D-Generation X, Lex Luger, Kurt Angle, The Bella Twins, Bill Goldberg, and The Undertaker.