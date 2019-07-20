wrestling / News
Two Segments And A Match Announced For Smackdown
WWE has announced two segments, as well as a match for this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will step up to challenge someone to face him for a title match at Summerslam, while Shane McMahon will call out Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Ember Moon will go one on one with Charlotte Flair.
@TrueKofi isn’t waiting. This Tuesday on #SDLive, the #WWEChampion will issue his own challenge to a Superstar to face him at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/vSmOxoqX3K
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019
ALSO, @shanemcmahon will address a Superstar who has been getting under his skin, @FightOwensFight, THIS TUESDAY on #SDLive! https://t.co/c4QXS46IeD
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019
Additionally, this Tuesday on #SDLive, The #Shenom @WWEEmberMoon will collide with #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE! 🔥👑https://t.co/t1M35LN8S8
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Claiming He Was Busy to Get Out of Conference Call in TNA, How Much Authority He Had
- Seth Rollins Says The Wild Card Rule ‘Muddled Things Up,’ Talks Bray Wyatt’s Return
- Enzo Amore Teases Wrestling Appearance, Says He and Kurt Angle Have a Lot in Common
- Chris Jericho Recalls His WWE Feud With Jon Moxley Being Upstaged By a Potted Plant, Ambrose Destroying His Jacket