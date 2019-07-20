wrestling / News

Two Segments And A Match Announced For Smackdown

July 20, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Charlotte Flair Ember Moon Smackdown

WWE has announced two segments, as well as a match for this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will step up to challenge someone to face him for a title match at Summerslam, while Shane McMahon will call out Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Ember Moon will go one on one with Charlotte Flair.

Smackdown

