Two Segments And A Match Announced For Smackdown

WWE has announced two segments, as well as a match for this Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston will step up to challenge someone to face him for a title match at Summerslam, while Shane McMahon will call out Kevin Owens. Meanwhile, Ember Moon will go one on one with Charlotte Flair.

@TrueKofi isn’t waiting. This Tuesday on #SDLive, the #WWEChampion will issue his own challenge to a Superstar to face him at #SummerSlam! https://t.co/vSmOxoqX3K — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2019