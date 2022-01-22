Two Segments Set For AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

AEW has added a couple of new segments for next week’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite. The company announced that CM Punk and Britt Baker will both speak on next Wednesday’s show.

You can see the full lineup below for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS:

* Lights Out Match: Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy

* TNT Championship Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Red Velvet vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0

* CM Punk Speaks

* Britt Baker speaks