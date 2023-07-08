wrestling / News

Two Teams Advance In Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament on AEW Rampage

Two more teams have moved on in the AEW Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament as of this week’s AEW Rampage. Big Bill & Brian Cage defeated Trent Beretta and Matt Sydal in one quarterfinal bout on Friday’s show, while Rampage, Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara beat Jeff Jarrett and Matt Hardy in the other match.

The updated brackets for the semifinals are as follows for the tournamnt, with the matches taking place on next week’s Dynamite:

* Brian Cage and Big Bill vs. MJF and Adam Cole
* Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara vs. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin

