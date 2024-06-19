Two Title Bouts, More Set for This Week’s ROH on HonorClub TV

– Ring of Honor (ROH) has announced multiple matchups for tomorrow’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. The Undisputed Kingdom will defend their tag team titles against Angelo Parker and Matt Menard. Also, Kyle Fletcher defends his World TV Title against Lee Johnson in a Best Two Out of Three Falls Match. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) vs. Angelo Parker & Matt Menard

* ROH World Television Championship – Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Lee Johnson

* Aaron Solo vs. Titan

* Diamante vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Anthony Henry, Cole Karter & Griff Garrison vs. Serpentico & The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)

* Jacoby Watts vs. Brandon Cutler

* Lance Archer in action

* Marina Shafir in action

* The Iron Savages in action

* Billie Starkz and Athena to speak

