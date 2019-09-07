Two Title Matches Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor

In a post on their official website, Ring of Honor has announced two title matches for ROH Death Before Dishonor. The event happens on September 27 at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The first is an ROH tag team title match with the Briscoes defending against Lifeblood (Mark Haskins and Bandido). The second is ROH TV champion Shane Taylor defending against Flip Gordon and Tracy Williams. Here’s the updated card:

ROH World Championship

Matt Taven or Volador Jr (c) vs. RUSH

ROH Television Championship

Shane Taylor (c) vs. Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams

ROH Tag Team Championships

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) (c) vs. Lifeblood (Bandido & Mark Haskins)