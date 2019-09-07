wrestling / News

Two Title Matches Added To ROH Death Before Dishonor

September 7, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2019

In a post on their official website, Ring of Honor has announced two title matches for ROH Death Before Dishonor. The event happens on September 27 at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The first is an ROH tag team title match with the Briscoes defending against Lifeblood (Mark Haskins and Bandido). The second is ROH TV champion Shane Taylor defending against Flip Gordon and Tracy Williams. Here’s the updated card:

ROH World Championship
Matt Taven or Volador Jr (c) vs. RUSH

ROH Television Championship
Shane Taylor (c) vs. Flip Gordon vs. Tracy Williams

ROH Tag Team Championships
The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) (c) vs. Lifeblood (Bandido & Mark Haskins)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH Death Before Dishonor, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading