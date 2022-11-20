Two Title Matches Announced For AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

Two title matches were set up for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite during tonight’s Full Gear PPV. Orange Cassidy interrupted Chris Jericho’s victory speech, letting him know that Tomohiro Ishii wants an ROH World title match. Ishii is a former ROH TV Champion.

After Jericho accepted the challenge and walked off, Cassidy then offered Jake Hager a shot at the AEW All-Atlantic title. Here’s the updated lineup for the show:

* AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals: Ethan Page vs. Ricky Starks

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Jake Hager

* ROH World Championship: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii