Two Title Matches Announced For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a couple of title matches, including one that could be Daniel Bryan’s last Blue Brand match, on next week’s Smackdown. The company set a Universal Championship match between Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for next week in the main event’s episode. After Cesaro and Bryan defeated Jey Uso and Seth Rollins earlier in the match, Bryan took shots at Reigns and Paul Heyman promised that Reigns would answer Cesaro’s demand for a title match. During the final segment, Reigns said Cesaro hasn’t earned an opportunity but did have an offer for Bryan, offering him the title shot. He said, however, that if Bryan loses he can never appear on Smackdown again. Bryan accepted.

Also announced for next week is an Intercontinental Championship match, with Apollo Crews defending against Big E.