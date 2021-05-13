Two Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced two championship matches and more for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs on Wednesday live on TNT:

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks vs. The Varsity Blondes

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Serena Deeb vs. Red Velvet

* Christian Cage vs. Matt Sydal

* Anthony Ogogo with The Factory vs. Austin Gunn