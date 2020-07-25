wrestling / News
Two Title Matches And More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
WWE has set two championship matches and a love story continuation for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Nikki Cross will get a rematch against Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Gran Metalik will face AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.
Cross earner her title match in a match against tag team partner Alexa Bliss, while Metalik defeated Lince Dorado, Shorty G, and Drew Gulak to earn his title match. Also announced for next week was the continuation of the “love story” between Otis and Mandy Rose.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
.@NikkiCrossWWE defeats @AlexaBliss_WWE to earn a shot at @itsBayleyWWE's #SmackDown Women's Title NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/bYwHoKGGCa
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
.@WWEGranMetalik earns a shot at the #ICTitle!!!!#SmackDown @AJStylesOrg pic.twitter.com/cm04aEwDSD
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! 🥰 @otiswwe @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/WcqWCjwJIb
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE’s Recent Crowds and Wrestlers Not Showing Up
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Saying WWE Needs To Build New Stars Backstage
- Note On Plans for Edge and Randy Orton at Wrestlemania 37, Edge and Daniel Bryan Reportedly Have Creative Influence Backstage (Possible Spoilers)
- Jim Ross & Taz on AEW Being Better NXT, Being Criticized For Mentioning WWE