Two Title Matches And More Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE has set two championship matches and a love story continuation for next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on tonight’s episode of Smackdown that Nikki Cross will get a rematch against Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, while Gran Metalik will face AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.

Cross earner her title match in a match against tag team partner Alexa Bliss, while Metalik defeated Lince Dorado, Shorty G, and Drew Gulak to earn his title match. Also announced for next week was the continuation of the “love story” between Otis and Mandy Rose.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.