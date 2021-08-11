wrestling / News
Two Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
August 10, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced two title matches and more for next week’s “Title Tuesday” episode of NXT. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Imperium
* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: KUSHIDA vs. Roderick Strong
* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson
* Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe go face to face in the ring
More Trending Stories
- John Cena Claims That Vince McMahon Letting Him Do Whatever He Wants Isn’t True
- Malakai Black On His Relationships With Paul Heyman & Vince McMahon
- Bray Wyatt’s WWE Release Reportedly Not Due to Health Issues, Wyatt Teases More Fiend Coming
- Spoiler On Returning Talent For WWE Raw, Another Name Backstage