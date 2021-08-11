Two Title Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two title matches and more for next week’s “Title Tuesday” episode of NXT. The following matches were announced for next week’s show, which airs live Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs. Imperium

* NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: KUSHIDA vs. Roderick Strong

* NXT Breakout Tournament Semifinal: Carmelo Hayes vs. Duke Hudson

* Karrion Kross and Samoa Joe go face to face in the ring