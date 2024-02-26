Two Title Matches Announced For NJPW Sakura Genesis

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced two title matches for NJPW Sakura Genesis, which happens on April 6 at Sumo Hall in Ryogoku. Nic Nemeth will defend the IWGP Global title against Hiroshi Tanahashi. Meanwhile, Tetsuya Naito will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight title against the winner of the New Japan Cup. The lineup includes:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. New Japan Cup winner

* IWGP Global Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi