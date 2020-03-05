wrestling / News
Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT
March 4, 2020
WWE has set two championship matches for next week’s non-Full Sail episode of NXT. As announced tonight, Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes while Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will get a rematch against the BroserWeights for the NXT Tag Team Championships.
Next week’s NXT airs from the WWE Performance Center instead of Full Sail University, as Full Sail is holding their Hall of Fame week.
NEXT WEEK will see TWO championship matches from the @WWEPC!
🏆@RealKeithLee vs. @CGrimesWWE for the NXT #NorthAmericanTitle!
🏆The #BroserWeights @SuperKingofBros & @PeteDunneYxB vs. @KORcombat & @theBobbyFish for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/QXVG0Lb6V3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) March 5, 2020
