Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT

WWE has set two championship matches for next week’s non-Full Sail episode of NXT. As announced tonight, Keith Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Cameron Grimes while Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will get a rematch against the BroserWeights for the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Next week’s NXT airs from the WWE Performance Center instead of Full Sail University, as Full Sail is holding their Hall of Fame week.