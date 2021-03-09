Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Raw

WWE has announced two title matches for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that the Hurt Business will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against the New Day next Monday. In addition, Riddle will defend the United States Title against Mustafa Ali.

On tonight’s show, Xavier Woods defeated Shelton Benjamin in a singles match via a small package while Benjamin was distracted by Kofi Kingston. Meanwhile, Riddle defeated T-Bar in singles action.

Raw takes place next Monday live on USA Network.