wrestling / News
Two Title Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
The NWA has announced two title matches that will take place on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The company announced the lineup for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube and is as follows:
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. The Natural Classics
* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Natalia Markova vs. Aysha
* Alex Taylor vs. Emman Azman
* Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Jake Taylor
Tomorrow night at 6:05pm EST on the official @nwa YouTube channel the world premier of #WIAV Australia Part 2.
🔥Alex Taylor Vs Emman Azman
🔥La Rebellion vs The Natural Classics
🔥Natalia Markova vs Kenzie Paige vs Aysha
🔥ThrillBilly vs Jake Taylor
Tune In To Watch Live! pic.twitter.com/vn90HWGxLO
— Fodder (@LoKeys910) June 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Explains Adam Cole’s Absence From Forbidden Door, Why CM Punk Didn’t Do Media Scrum
- Arn Anderson On What Made Jake Roberts A Special Heel, Recalls Being Pranked With the Python
- Bryan Danielson May Have Fractured His Arm At Forbidden Door, Talks Using ‘Final Countdown’ For Entrance
- Trish Stratus in a Bikini, Tiffany Stratton, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos