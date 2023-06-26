Two Title Matches Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

The NWA has announced two title matches that will take place on this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The company announced the lineup for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday on YouTube and is as follows:

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. The Natural Classics

* NWA World Women’s Television Championship Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Natalia Markova vs. Aysha

* Alex Taylor vs. Emman Azman

* Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. Jake Taylor