Two Title Matches Set For This Week’s NXT
– WWE has announced two championship matches for Wednesday’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Wednesday that Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic, while Akira Tozawa will get a shot at Lio Rush’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship.
The write-ups read:
Keith Lee & Dominik Dijakovic stood victorious alongside Tommaso Ciampa and Kevin Owens over The Undisputed ERA in WarGames on Saturday at NXT TakeOver. Now, the two titans will look to make it two in a row, as they challenge Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish for the NXT Tag Team Championship tomorrow night.
Can The Undisputed ERA bounce back from their WarGames loss and hang on to their titles, or will Lee & Dijakovic bring their golden reign to an end?
The NXT Cruiserweight Championship will be on the line Wednesday night, as well, as Lio Rush defends against Raw Superstar Akira Tozawa.
Tozawa has been impressive in recent weeks on Monday Night Raw, taking Superstars like Buddy Murphy and Andrade to the limit, as well as bringing the fight to Rush in a Triple Threat Match for the title during the Survivor Series Kickoff on Sunday. However, The Man of The Hour has been preoccupied in recent weeks with Angel Garza, who’s been playing mind games with Rush’s family. Can the champion keep his focus on Tozawa?
NXT airs tomorrow on USA Network, and 411 will have live coverage of the show.
