Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage

November 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 12-3-21

Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage will see two championships put on the line. AEW announced the following matches for next week on tonight’s show:

* 2-out-of-3 Falls AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros vs. FTR
* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese

