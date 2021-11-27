wrestling / News
Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s AEW Rampage
November 26, 2021 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage will see two championships put on the line. AEW announced the following matches for next week on tonight’s show:
* 2-out-of-3 Falls AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Lucha Bros vs. FTR
* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Tony Nese
