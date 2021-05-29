wrestling / News
Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced two championships will be on the line next week on Smackdown. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will defend their Smackdown Tag Team Championships against the Usos. In addition, Apollo Crews will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Kevin Owens, with Commander Azeez banned from ringside.
The Usos earned their title shot after they defeated the Street Profits and then Jimmy asked Adam Pearce to give them a match against the winner of the Mysterios’ match on the show against the Dirty Dawgs. Pearce granted the match, although Jey expressed concern about teaming up with Jimmy after Roman Reigns tried to drive a wedge between the two. Reigns was shown looking unhappy at the end of the show after the Usos confronted the Mysterios.
Azeez’s being banned from the Intercontinental Title match came after he interfered in Owens’ match with Crews, causing a DQ by hitting him with the Nigerian Nail.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX.
"Whoever wins tonight, we want them NEXT WEEK."@ScrapDaddyAP makes it official, The @WWEUsos will battle for tag team gold NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/hmhAExdQ47
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2021
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown, @FightOwensFight challenges @WWEApollo for the #ICTitle with @CommanderAzeez banned from ringside! @ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/pQmFsz2GGP
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2021
NEXT WEEK. 👀#SmackDown #TagTeamTitles @reymysterio @DomMysterio35 @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/E8KAYfFARB
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2021
