Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT
November 4, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has set two title matches for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced that Johnny Gargano will defend his NXT North American Championship against an unnamed opponent, while Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango.
NXT airs next Wednesday live on USA Network.
TWO championships are on the line NEXT WEEK on @USA_Network! 🏆🏆@JohnnyGargano defends his #NXTNATitle against a mystery opponent AND @MmmGorgeous & @WWEFandango challenge @strongstylebrit & @ONEYLORCAN for the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles! pic.twitter.com/z0zgSi1TNH
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 5, 2020
