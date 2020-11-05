wrestling / News

Two Title Matches Set For Next Week’s Episode of NXT

November 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has set two title matches for next week’s episode of NXT. WWE announced that Johnny Gargano will defend his NXT North American Championship against an unnamed opponent, while Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will defend the NXT Tag Team Championships against Breezango.

NXT airs next Wednesday live on USA Network.

