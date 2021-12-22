Two Title Matches Set For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

The NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship will both be on the line in matches at New Year’s Evil in two weeks. Tommaso Ciampa agreed on tonight’s episode of NXT to face Breakker for the NXT Title at the special episode of NXT, which takes place on January 4th.

Later in the show, Raquel Gonzalez called out Mandy Rose for a title shot after beating Dakota Kai in a street fight. Cora Jade came out and said she wanted Rose too, which led to the Women’s Champion appearing remotely on the Tron and agree to a triple threat match at New Year’s Evil. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan then attacked the two from behind and left them laying.