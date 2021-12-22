wrestling / News
Two Title Matches Set For WWE NXT New Year’s Evil
The NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship will both be on the line in matches at New Year’s Evil in two weeks. Tommaso Ciampa agreed on tonight’s episode of NXT to face Breakker for the NXT Title at the special episode of NXT, which takes place on January 4th.
Later in the show, Raquel Gonzalez called out Mandy Rose for a title shot after beating Dakota Kai in a street fight. Cora Jade came out and said she wanted Rose too, which led to the Women’s Champion appearing remotely on the Tron and agree to a triple threat match at New Year’s Evil. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan then attacked the two from behind and left them laying.
"You are not ready to be a champion in MY #WWENXT"@NXTCiampa @bronbreakkerwwe pic.twitter.com/WysoeMsmH1
— WWE (@WWE) December 22, 2021
.@NXTCiampa has a reality check for @bronbreakkerwwe. 😮#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/uKIESsmZ2y
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 22, 2021
.@WWE_MandyRose will put her #WWENXT Women's Title on the line in a Triple Threat Match at #NewYearsEvil against @RaquelWWE and @CoraJadeWWE! pic.twitter.com/NaCjFerswU
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kevin Owens Reveals Reason Why No WWE Performers Sent In Videos For ROH Final Battle
- Rhett Titus on How Austin Aries Farted on Him During His First Day of Wrestling Training
- Matt Hardy Wants the Hardy Boys to Reform and Face Sting and Darby Allin
- Mick Foley On Being Legitimately Angry While Trying To Build Feud With Jon Moxley