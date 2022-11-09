Two Titles Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will see two titles on the line and more. WWE announced the following matches and segments for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:

* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre

* Apollo Crews vs. DJ McDonagh

* Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes contract signing

* SCRYPTS debuts