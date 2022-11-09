wrestling / News
Two Titles Matches & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
November 8, 2022 | Posted by
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT will see two titles on the line and more. WWE announced the following matches and segments for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Von Wagner
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre
* Apollo Crews vs. DJ McDonagh
* Wes Lee & Carmelo Hayes contract signing
* SCRYPTS debuts
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Calls Out “Unprofessional” Backstage Atmosphere In AEW
- Jimmy Korderas Recommends Fans “Calm Down A Little Bit” About RAW is XXX Logo
- Vince McMahon Seen Having Dinner With Woman at NYC Restaurant
- Jay White On The Bullet Club Being Represented in Multiple Promotions, Possibility of Leaving NJPW