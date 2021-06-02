Two Women’s Matches, Including Title Match, Confirmed For NXT Takeover: In Your House

WWE has announced two women’s matches for NXT Takeover: In Your House, which includes an NXT Women’s Championship Match. Raquel Gonzalez will defend against Ember Moon in that match. Elsewhere on the card, Mercedes Martinez will face Xia Li. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Championship: Karrion Kross (c) vs. Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Pete Dunne

* NXT Women’s Championship: Raquel Gonzalez (c) vs. Ember Moon

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Xia Li

* Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight

Ember Moon has a chance to make history, but she’ll have to stop the seemingly unstoppable in order to do so.

Moon will challenge Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Moon and teammate Shotzi Blackheart took down Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in Tag Team action last month, but Gonzalez brutalized Blackheart afterward, warning Moon she’d be next.

Moon understandably took exception and looked for retribution the next week, calling out Gonzalez before being ambushed by Kai.

Now, Moon will look to end Gonzalez’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion while capturing the title for the second time in her career.

See this heated title battle at NXT TakeOver: In Your House at 8 E/5 P on Sunday, June 13, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere!

Xia Li is finally getting the moment she has waited four years for — will she take advantage?

Li will clash with Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, four years after Martinez defeated Li in the first round of the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

Martinez returned to the win column last month with an impressive win over Zayda Ramier. However, her celebration was cut short as smoke filled the Capitol Wrestling Center and the lights went dark — and when they returned, an ominous marking was present on her hand.

Li then addressed her past with Martinez a week later, accusing her of trying to “bring shame to Li’s name” and “disgrace to her family,” before promising to “purge” Martinez.

While Li is undefeated since undergoing her transformation into a true warrior under Tian Sha, Martinez will be no easy target.

Which Superstar will stand tall? Find out at NXT TakeOver: In Your House at 8 E/5 P on Sunday, June 13, streaming exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network elsewhere!