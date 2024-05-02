wrestling / News
Two Wrestlers To Debut At Wrestling REVOLVER’s May 17th Show
Wrestling REVOLVER will select two wrestlers to debut at their Another Friday show later this month. The promotion announced that they will be selecting two talent to debut at the May 17th show, with wrestlers taking their shot by filming a minute-long promo talking about why they should compete there.
The promotion wrote:
“WATCH NOW
Wanna wrestle for REVOLVER?
Now’s your chance to PUT UP or SHUT UP!
We will be selecting TWO wrestlers to DEBUT on 5/17 at #RevolverFRIDAY in Dayton, OH.
To Apply:
– Post 1 Min Promo
– Follow & Tag @PWRevolver
– Use Hashtag #RevolverPutUP”
