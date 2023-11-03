Note on Two Wrestlers That May Appear At WWE Crown Jewel Tomorrow (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

PWInsider has notes on two wrestlers that may appear on tomorrow’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, including one that has been absent for a while.

It was noted that Kairi Sane may be returning to WWE as soon as tomorrow’s event. There was some confusion regarding her status yesterday but the word now is that her return is imminent after being added to the company’s internal talent roster.

The report also notes that there was talk of Grayson Waller being added to the show. Waller is no longer advertised for this weekend’s domestic live events.