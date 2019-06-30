Two Wrestlers Return At Tonight’s Ring of Honor TV Taping (SPOILERS)

PWInsider reports that both Alex Shelley and Grizzly Redwood both returned to Ring of Honor at tonight’s TV taping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We’ll have full results later on tonight. You can see photos of Shelley’s return below.

Scoop 23: Now Alex Shelley is out. Welcome back chants. Says he is playing the veterans card and say he wants a shot of the winner of Manhattan Mayhem. #ROHPhilly pic.twitter.com/7F3hPznGUe — Dave (@DaveMuscarella) June 29, 2019