Two Wrestlers Return At Tonight’s Ring of Honor TV Taping (SPOILERS)

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
ROH

PWInsider reports that both Alex Shelley and Grizzly Redwood both returned to Ring of Honor at tonight’s TV taping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We’ll have full results later on tonight. You can see photos of Shelley’s return below.

Alex Shelley, Grizzly Redwood, ROH, Joseph Lee

