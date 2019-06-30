wrestling / News
Two Wrestlers Return At Tonight’s Ring of Honor TV Taping (SPOILERS)
June 29, 2019
PWInsider reports that both Alex Shelley and Grizzly Redwood both returned to Ring of Honor at tonight’s TV taping in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. We’ll have full results later on tonight. You can see photos of Shelley’s return below.
Scoop 23: Now Alex Shelley is out. Welcome back chants. Says he is playing the veterans card and say he wants a shot of the winner of Manhattan Mayhem. #ROHPhilly pic.twitter.com/7F3hPznGUe
— Dave (@DaveMuscarella) June 29, 2019
Alex Shelley has entered the building! #ROHPhilly #ROH #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/KNHGsY3tyI
— The Wrestling Estate (@TheWrestlingEst) June 29, 2019
