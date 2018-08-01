Quantcast

 

Tye Dillinger Apologizes For 2011 Joke About Rape, Cedric Alexander Tweet Also Resurfaces

August 1, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tye Dillinger

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Tye Dillinger has recently apologized for a 2011 joke about rape, which resurfaced on Twitter recently. The tweet was sent to Sienna and Allie, who are now part of Impact Wrestling, in which Dillinger said that it’s “not rape if they’re sleeping.”

He said in a statement:

Meanwhile, a 2012 tweet from Cedric Alexander, with a similar joke to Dillinger’s also resurfaced. In response, Alexander deleted the tweet and made his Twitter account private. You can see both below.

According to wrestlinginc.com, Alexander posted the following before activating the @Tweet_Delete app on his account

“Six years ago I found ‘humor’ in bad jokes. At the time it was a harmless joke between friends. In those 6 years I’ve become a father, husband & grown into a much different man. I have offended and hurt many with my past and for that I am deeply sorry & apologize for my actions.”

