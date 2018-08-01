Tye Dillinger Apologizes For 2011 Joke About Rape, Cedric Alexander Tweet Also Resurfaces

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Tye Dillinger has recently apologized for a 2011 joke about rape, which resurfaced on Twitter recently. The tweet was sent to Sienna and Allie, who are now part of Impact Wrestling, in which Dillinger said that it’s “not rape if they’re sleeping.”

He said in a statement:

I have no excuse for my old tweets. I was a different person six years ago, and I’m beyond ashamed at what I considered “humor” . I’m so damn embarrassed and I’m truly sorry to anyone I’ve offended. — TEN! TEN! TEN! (@WWEDillinger) August 1, 2018

Meanwhile, a 2012 tweet from Cedric Alexander, with a similar joke to Dillinger’s also resurfaced. In response, Alexander deleted the tweet and made his Twitter account private. You can see both below.

#TyeDillinger & #CedricAlexander #RAPE OR #RAPING is NEVER something you should have ever joked about in your lifetime.

SHAME on you both. you have lost my respect. pic.twitter.com/0S2xrb1ylj — PWGuru (@pwguru65) August 1, 2018

According to wrestlinginc.com, Alexander posted the following before activating the @Tweet_Delete app on his account

“Six years ago I found ‘humor’ in bad jokes. At the time it was a harmless joke between friends. In those 6 years I’ve become a father, husband & grown into a much different man. I have offended and hurt many with my past and for that I am deeply sorry & apologize for my actions.”