Tye Dillinger Indirectly Responds To Nia Jax, Says ‘Spend More Time On The Craft’
As we reported earlier today, Nia Jax called out WWE for not including women of color in a recent post highlighting the women who “brought it” in 2018. The post had names like Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, but women like Jax, Asuka and Sasha Banks weren’t featured. She wrote:
👩🏽👩🏾👩🏽👩🏿 #WeHereToo https://t.co/cZ8CJXeYJr
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) December 30, 2018
Tye Dillinger also weighed in with his thoughts, seemingly telling Nia Jax to focus on her career instead of social media. He did not, however, mention her by name. He wrote:
ALL the WWE ladies had a great year but these ones had some very captivating moments in 2018!
And, if you’re all #BooBoo face about being left off the list despite being on TV ALL the time….maybe spend more time on the craft instead of social media.
Congratulations ladies 🙌🏻 https://t.co/rFUNWy7hQx
— Ten 🙌🏻 (@WWEDillinger) December 31, 2018