Tyler Bate Captures Heritage Cup on Today’s NXT UK, More NXT UK Highlights

– During today’s edition of NXT UK on Peacock, Tyler Beat defeated A-Kid to win the Heritage Cup. Bate is now the second holder of the Heritage Cup after A-Kid initially won it by beating Trent Seven in the finals of a tournament last November. You can view some highlights, clips and images from the matchup below:





