Tyler Bate Makes Surprise Return on Today’s NXT UK (Pics, Video)
– Former WWE UK champion Tyler Bate returned to NXT UK on today’s show on the WWE Network. Bate turned during Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions. He congratulated A-Kid on winning the NXT UK Heritage Cup and set up a match between the two later in the show.
Bate faced A-Kid for the Heritage Cup and ultimately lost the match. Bate had recently been off TV after NXT UK programming resumed during the pandemic. You can view some clips of Tyler Bate’s return below.
.@NoamDar is already making things happen in the first-edition of Supernova Sessions! 👀#NXTUK @NoamDar @AKidWrestler pic.twitter.com/jj7w095MbU
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2020
It is official, @Tyler_Bate challenges @AKidWrestler in our main event RIGHT NOW for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup! pic.twitter.com/NIv6acYQTR
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
The proud #NXTUK Heritage Cup holder, @AKidWrestler! pic.twitter.com/IebI0iHL2Y
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
The #NXTUK Heritage Cup is a thing of beauty! pic.twitter.com/c7Q1hXpqDW
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
The #NXTUK Heritage Cup celebrates the spirit of competition! pic.twitter.com/ZASXZy4AaF
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
😲😲😲#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/FFsH2XDqU7
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
WOW! @Tyler_Bate picks up the first fall in this #HeritageCup match on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/tKqJK1tRZp
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
.@AKidWrestler puts his #NXTUK Heritage Cup on the line against @Tyler_Bate in an intense matchup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/S2tGzsea5H
— WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2020
.@AKidWrestler is on the attack!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/VvBx6QUyaW
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
A test of ENDURANCE. A test of STAMINA. A test of SPORTSMANSHIP.
The #NXTUK Heritage Cup is for the very best of the best! pic.twitter.com/wxsJM8PDNY
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
What an INCREDIBLE DDT by @AKidWrestler!!!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/SVbEtBNYct
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
The #NXTUK Heritage Cup Match is 1-1 right now! WHO will win it all?! pic.twitter.com/GQJI8Frw0r
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
WHAT A COUNTER!#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/tHEcZsq1mU
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
THE MENTEE DEFEATS THE MENTOR!
Congratulations @AKidWrestler on successfully defending the #NXTUK Heritage Cup! pic.twitter.com/NmpIXRzbyG
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
A disappointing loss for @Tyler_Bate, but both competitors looked like winners out there on #NXTUK! pic.twitter.com/SXNseW7IT7
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
