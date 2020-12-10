Tyler Bate Makes Surprise Return on Today’s NXT UK (Pics, Video)

– Former WWE UK champion Tyler Bate returned to NXT UK on today’s show on the WWE Network. Bate turned during Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions. He congratulated A-Kid on winning the NXT UK Heritage Cup and set up a match between the two later in the show.

Bate faced A-Kid for the Heritage Cup and ultimately lost the match. Bate had recently been off TV after NXT UK programming resumed during the pandemic. You can view some clips of Tyler Bate’s return below.

It is official, @Tyler_Bate challenges @AKidWrestler in our main event RIGHT NOW for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup! pic.twitter.com/NIv6acYQTR — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020

The #NXTUK Heritage Cup is a thing of beauty! pic.twitter.com/c7Q1hXpqDW — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020

The #NXTUK Heritage Cup celebrates the spirit of competition! pic.twitter.com/ZASXZy4AaF — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020

A test of ENDURANCE. A test of STAMINA. A test of SPORTSMANSHIP. The #NXTUK Heritage Cup is for the very best of the best! pic.twitter.com/wxsJM8PDNY — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020

The #NXTUK Heritage Cup Match is 1-1 right now! WHO will win it all?! pic.twitter.com/GQJI8Frw0r — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020

THE MENTEE DEFEATS THE MENTOR! Congratulations @AKidWrestler on successfully defending the #NXTUK Heritage Cup! pic.twitter.com/NmpIXRzbyG — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020