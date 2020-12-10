wrestling / News

Tyler Bate Makes Surprise Return on Today’s NXT UK (Pics, Video)

December 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE UK champion Tyler Bate returned to NXT UK on today’s show on the WWE Network. Bate turned during Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions. He congratulated A-Kid on winning the NXT UK Heritage Cup and set up a match between the two later in the show.

Bate faced A-Kid for the Heritage Cup and ultimately lost the match. Bate had recently been off TV after NXT UK programming resumed during the pandemic. You can view some clips of Tyler Bate’s return below.

