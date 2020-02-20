WWE News: Tyler Bate Reportedly Injured, A Look At Naomi’s Glow in the Dark Gear, Latest Battle of the Brands

– Over the Top Wrestling announced that Tyler Bate has been pulled from an upcoming show due to injury. At this time it’s unknown what the injury is or how serious it is.

OTT wrote on Twitter: “Due to recent injury, Tyler Bate will no long appear at #DeadOn. This is unavoidable in wrestling, Apologies #OTT”

– The latest edition of Battle of the Brands is now online.

– WWE has posted a new photo gallery looking at Naomi’s glow-in-the-dark gear.