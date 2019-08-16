WWE News: Tyler Bate Reveals His Typical Workout, More WCW Saturday Night Coming To WWE Network, WWE Article On US Women’s Soccer Team Getting Custom Belt

– In an interview with JOE in the UK, Tyler Bate spoke about his diet as a vegan and also revealed what his typical workout consists of. It includes:

* Start with myofascial release: lacrosse ball or foam roller (on areas to be trained)

* Dynamic stretching and mobility work (this follows a circuit, so each drill gets you through the session faster)

* Central Nervous System (CNS) exercise: to fire up nervous system, use an explosive movement that relates to the area you’re training (for legs, box jumps are used)

* Main lifts e.g. box squats: these must be specific to wrestling work, so we work up to a 3-4 rep max

* Other muscles are then targeted individually with a hypertrophy (muscle growth) rep range of 8-12

* The workout is finished off with a high-intensity exercise that isn’t very heavy, such as sled pushes

– WWE Network News reports that WWE will add more 1993 episodes of WCW Saturday Night to the WWE Network on Monday as part of the August Classic Content drop. The episodes currently on the service run from April 4, 1992 to January 4, 1993. It’s unknown how many episodes will be added, but it will likely be around twenty.

– WWE.com has a story on Triple H giving the US Women’s soccer team a commemorative championship belt after their win back in July.