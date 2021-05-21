Tyler Bate Says He’s In No Rush To Go To Main Roster

In an interview with Inside the Ropes, Tyler Bate said that he’s enjoying his time in NXT UK and is in no rush to go to the WWE main roster or the US NXT brand. Here are highlights:

On if he has any desire to leave NXT UK right now: “It’s been something that’s been floating around in my mind, is like if and when might I want to go to the States but for me, my goals in wrestling are very simple, and it’s just to enjoy it and to do it my way, really. And I get both of those things in NXT UK. So I’m in no rush to go to NXT or go to main roster or anything. As far as I’m concerned, I’ve peaked, there is no progression to the States, I’m already winning. So for me, it’s just if and when I go to the States, it’s if I feel that my work in NXT UK is finished, but I feel like there’s still a lot of fun to be had here which is what keeps me here. I love the crew as well. The NXT UK crew is the UK indie guys that I came up in wrestling with. I have deep relationships with some of the people on the roster, so that’s something that I really appreciate about NXT UK.”

On Pete Dunne and WALTER as producers and if he’s thought about doing that: “Um, no, I haven’t done any producing or anything. It’s something that I would be happy to try, I’m definitely open to give it a go, but I know it’s not really something that I have many thoughts about, really. WALTER seems to be doing a great job at it. It. We already have James Mason and Johnny Moss, who both do a great job of it as well and, you know, they don’t need me. So, you know, until they need me…”

On what match someone should watch to get acquainted with him: “That’s a really tough one. Ooh. It depends on the person. I guess the Pete Dunne Chicago TakeOver one is always going to be… It feels like like that one is timeless, it will never go out of date. I feel like, in any time period, if anybody asks me that question, that’s a match that I feel could hold up. But I also feel the same about the WALTER Cardiff TakeOver match. I feel like that, for me, is like a magnum opus. So I feel like, in my matches, I try not to do or give people fireworks and tricks to just like clickbait people into watching it, I try and make them like timeless classics, because to me, what is true to wrestling is the wrestling part. So for me, my matches are always about the wrestling because it’s the one constant that remains true to wrestling through all time.”