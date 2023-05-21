wrestling / News

Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT

May 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE has announced that Tyler Bate will face Eddy Thorpe on this week’s edition of NXT TV. This week’s show will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST on Tuesday, May 23. Here’s the updated lineup:

NXT Women’s Championship Semifinal Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Cora Jade
NXT Women’s Championship Semifinal Match: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe
* Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer
* Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker

