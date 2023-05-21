Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT

– WWE has announced that Tyler Bate will face Eddy Thorpe on this week’s edition of NXT TV. This week’s show will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST on Tuesday, May 23. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Championship Semifinal Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Cora Jade

* NXT Women’s Championship Semifinal Match: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer

* Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker