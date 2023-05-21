wrestling / News
Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe Announced for This Week’s WWE NXT
– WWE has announced that Tyler Bate will face Eddy Thorpe on this week’s edition of NXT TV. This week’s show will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST on Tuesday, May 23. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Women’s Championship Semifinal Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Cora Jade
* NXT Women’s Championship Semifinal Match: Cora Jade vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Tyler Bate vs. Eddy Thorpe
* Noam Dar vs. Nathan Frazer
* Tank Ledger vs. Hank Walker
Before he faces @WesLee_WWE & @JoeGacy at #NXTBattleground, Tyler Bate will go one-on-one with @EddyThorpe_WWE TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/iy3eXgasUd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 21, 2023
